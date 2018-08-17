Skip to Main Content
3 injured in ATV rollover near Iroquois, Ont.

Three people were seriously hurt when their all-terrain vehicle crashed early Friday morning in South Dundas Township.

Crash happened shortly after midnight

Three people suffered serious injuries when their all-terrain vehicle rolled over early Friday morning in South Dundas Township, police say. (File photo/CBC)

Three people were seriously hurt when their all-terrain vehicle crashed early Friday morning just west of Iroquois, Ont.

Shortly after midnight, officers from Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP were called to the scene of the crash on Broken Second Road in South Dundas Township.

The ATV was heading east between Marine Station Road and County Road 1 when it rolled into the ditch, police said.

All three riders were thrown from the vehicle.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, OPP said, while the other two suffered serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate. Broken Second Road had been closed to traffic but has now been reopened.

Iroquois, Ont., is approximately 90 kilometres south of Ottawa.

