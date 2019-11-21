'Tragic circumstances' led to deaths of man, elderly parents, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police have ruled the deaths of three people in Mallorytown, Ont., as not suspicious, but rather the result of "a cascading set of tragic circumstances."

Officers found three bodies inside the home on County Road 5 in Front of Yonge Township in October.

OPP have now identified the deceased as 63-year-old David Zemel and his parents, Grace Zemel, 92, and Abraham Zemel, 91.

The three were found after relatives contacted police asking them to check on the home. All three were living at the home, police said.

Police also found a family dog deceased in the home, according to a news release.

Police would not elaborate on the nature of the "tragic circumstances" because the investigation is ongoing, but said there is no threat to public safety.

The regional coroner is aiding in the investigation.

Mallorytown is about 130 kilometres south of Ottawa, and just west of Brockville, Ont.