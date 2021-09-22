Adult, 2 children found dead in Gatineau home

Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating after finding an adult and two children dead in a house in the city's Aylmer sector Wednesday afternoon.

Police were conducting a wellness check around 2 p.m. on rue de Dunkerque when they found the three bodies, according to a press release.

Investigators, along with the forensic identification team, are now working to determine how they died.

A spokesperson for Gatineau police told Radio-Canada that while there is no danger to residents, they should avoid the area if possible.

The investigation is expected to continue through the evening, police said. To avoid compromising the investigation, police said they would not release any more details at this time.

Rue de Dunkerque is closed until further notice.