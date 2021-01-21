3 men charged in fatal attack on physiotherapist

Ottawa police have charged three men with fatally beating a local physiotherapist.

Nicolas Bergeret, 36, and Antoine Richemonde, 33, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder. George Dacosta, 46, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Two of the accused appeared in court late Thursday afternoon, while Dacosta was adjourned to Friday morning. All three will remain in police custody.

Kyle Andrades, a beloved son, friend and physiotherapist, was found dead at a commercial property near Navan late Tuesday evening. His family had reported him missing after he missed the day's appointments with his patients.

The homicide unit began investigating what they first called his 'suspicious death,' before confirming he was the victim of a fatal attack.

The property at 2666 Tenth Line Road is marked by signage for "Bergeret Exteriors Windows and Doors." The company's website lists Nicolas Bergeron as the owner.

A neighbour previously told CBC News that the commercial workshop was known in the neighbourhood for raucous drinking and partying late into the night.

Bergeron's lawyers Brandon Crawford and Tony Paciocco told CBC News they have no comment on their client's behalf at this time.

Lawyers for Richemonde and Dacosta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'He loved people,' father says

Andrades was born in the Ottawa region and had a master's degree in physiotherapy, according to a biography on the website for the Renfrew Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Centre, one of his employers.

His main clinic was Get Physical Physiotherapy on Shefford Road in the city's Gloucester neighbourhood.

Kyle Andrades's main clinic was located in this building on Shefford Road in Ottawa. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"He loved people [and loved] to help them heal faster," said his father Oscar on Wednesday. "That was his mantra, actually: that he could heal somebody in three or four days."

Oscar Andrades told CBC one of his son's friends came by Tuesday and told him that Kyle hadn't showed up for work and he didn't know where he was.

Oscar Andrades said he and Kyle's mother Martine filed a missing person report with Ottawa police that evening. Then overnight, officers came by and told them they'd found Kyle's body.

The victim's father said he has "no idea" what could have happened, noting his son didn't use drugs and — thanks to a steady stream of physiotherapy clients — didn't have money problems.

"Why did they hurt him?" he wondered. "He was such a nice person. He was there ... to help people."