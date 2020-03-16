Some students without Wi-Fi told to do their work in a parking lot

As school boards across Ontario move their courses online because of COVID-19, thousands of students across Ottawa are still lacking the tools to access online learning and are being told to either wait or head to a school parking lot to do their work.

Ottawa's largest school board, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, has 4,700 students who are in need of a computer and 2,500 students who lack stable Wi-Fi. The Ottawa Catholic School Board handed out 3,480 Chromebooks, as of Tuesday morning and was working to deliver 500 hot spots for children to access Wi-Fi at home.

"We have set up Wi-Fi hotspots in all of our school parking lots. Our students and parents can access free Wi-Fi in any of our school parking lots as a last resort if they do not have access at home," Sharlene Hunter, the OCSB's manager of communications wrote in an email to CBC Ottawa.

There's also the added challenge of a backlog of hot spot orders.

As more provinces move to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic parents are expressing concerns about accessing the programs and what the expectations are. 2:03

"They are in great demand across Ontario and across Canada and so it's taken a little bit longer for those to arrive," said Shawn Lehman, superintendent of instruction with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB).

Those hotspots also come with a hefty pricetag — $750,000 including a two-year contract, the board told CBC Ottawa.

Up to two weeks to get computers into homes

The board has enough Chromebooks throughout its schools to be able to redistribute them to students in need, Lehman said, but it will still take up to two weeks to get them into students' hands.

"Just because of the sheer numbers of what we need to do, it will fall into next week as well, before that we would get all of those devices delivered."

"This is an unprecedented time in society and in education."

Malaka Hendela believes while it may be challenging for some students to have to wait to receive computers and hotspots, she feels other tools can be made available to those students; tools like paper assignments.

Hendela is the mother of an 8-year-old who attends an OCDSB school and co-chairs the Ottawa Carleton Assembly of School Councils. She's happy OCDSB is re-distributing the computers it already has at its disposal.

"These are computers that have been funded by the board but [also] by parents and fundraising activities throughout our community and to know that they're not sitting idle in empty buildings and can be used by students who need them, is fantastic," she said.