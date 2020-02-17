Canada-U.S. bridge blocked by Wet'suwet'en solidarity protest

Approximately 40 protesters blocked the Thousand Islands Bridge, near the Ontario-New York border on Highway 137, early Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Cynthia Savard said the protesters are "aligned" with the Mohawk First Nation protesters near Belleville, Ont., whose blockade near and along tracks has brought passenger and freight rail service in the region to a standstill since Feb. 6.

The blockade began after Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. faced a raid from the RCMP enforcing a court injunction. The hereditary chiefs oppose the development of a liquefied natural gas pipeline crossing their traditional territory, though elected members of 20 band councils along the route support it.

That protest and others across Canada prompted CN Rail and Via Rail to shut down huge sections of their railway networks.

A group of protesters blocked the Thousand Islands Bridge in eastern Ontario leading to the Canada-U.S. border Feb. 17, 2020. (@tegan4618/Twitter)

The Mohawks of Tyendinaga said while the people blocking the Thousand Islands Bridge are not the same people from their protest, the two are connected.

Savard said the bridge protesters are located near the toll booth on the Canadian side of the border, and are on foot, holding signs.

Savard said the OPP's liaison teams are heading to the area to meet with the protesters.

"Our main goal is to preserve the peace and maintain safety for everyone involved," she said.

Photos from the scene show a line of cars backed up on the Canadian side of the bridge. According to the OPP, the off-ramp from Highway 401 has now been closed.

According to the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, the protests began around noon Monday.

"Please observe this temporary traffic restriction and be prepared for delays or rerouting. Notification will be given as normal operations resume," the authority wrote on its website.

That bridge is part of a multi-crossing stretch over the St. Lawrence River about 140 kilometres south of Ottawa that includes an international border crossing.