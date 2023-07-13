This coach is ensuring Renfrew County youths compete at Indigenous games

Five youths from Renfrew County, Ont., who are headed to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) next week say their upcoming adventure would never have been possible were it not for their charismatic and determined coach, Gerry Benoit.

Twin brothers John and Mark Baillie of Lake Clear, Ont., will be competing in track and field after Benoit encouraged them to try out.

"He's an awesome person," said Mark Baillie. "Every time I've talked to him he always puts a smile on my face and makes everything seem exciting."

"He makes it like seem like it's the best thing in the world," added John Baillie.

Mark Baillie, 15, of White Water Region, Ont., credits coach Benoit for his chance to represent Team Ontario at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Their mother Julie Baillie describes Benoit as a champion for recruiting not just her 15-year-old sons, but also three other local young athletes who would otherwise not have considered trying out for Team Ontario.

"Energy just bursts out of him and you get excited before you even really know what you're signing up for," she said.

Victoria Bergeron says were it not for Benoit she never would have thought of competing in badminton at NAIG, where she's also looking forward to celebrating her Oji-Cree heritage. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

NAIG is held every three years but this will be the first since 2017 because of cancellations due to COVID. The event runs July 16-23 in and near Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne'katik, Nova Scotia traditional Mi'kmaq territory.

Young athletes from 750-plus nations will participate in 16 sports, including canoe/kayak, archery, lacrosse, basketball and badminton, the latter of which 17-year-old Victoria Bergeron is ready to compete in, thanks once again to coach Benoit.

"He's such an incredible coach and I've been so lucky to learn under him because he's a great support," said Bergeron.

Nolan Costello will be competing as part of Team Ontario's U19 boys basketball team at NAIG. 'I owe everything from this to Gerry Benoit,' says Costello. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

For his part, Benoit remains humble at the accolades being showered on him by his athletes and their parents.

"I'm just a small step in their journey, I'm a connection piece for this," said Benoit. "It's not about what you can get, it's about what you can give back."

Benoit's connection to NAIG extends beyond his role as informal recruiter in Renfrew County, as he's also the head coach of Team Ontario's U14 boys basketball team.

"I do it because of the passion for sport and I like to throw the seeds and watch the trees grow, so to speak," he said.

Lena Costello credits Benoit with training and encouraging her to try out for Team Ontario's U16 girls basketball team for the upcoming North American Indigenous Games. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Not just sports

Described sometimes as "The Indigenous Olympics," NAIG also serves as a cultural event during which Indigenous food, art, music, dance and fashion are exchanged.

Siblings Nolan, 17, and Lena ,14, Costello of White Water Region are going to the games for basketball, but say they're eager to immerse themselves in Indigenous culture.

"It's a special moment for me because it's part of my Métis heritage, part of who I am," said Nolan Costello. "I get to share that experience with other people and my sister and celebrate my history."

Bergeron's family moved from Little Grand Rapids First Nation in Manitoba to White Water Region, which she says has at times presented a challenge in celebrating her Oji-Cree heritage.

"Living in a community that is rather smaller and where there isn't as much diversity or representation, this means so much and is a way to be proud of who you are," Bergeron said.

Julie Baillie and her twin sons John and Mark say participating at NAIG helps in their family's journey to reconnect with the Indigenous culture. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

For the Baillies, the chance to compete at NAIG is another step in the family's journey to reconnect with its Indigenous heritage. Julie Baillie explains how her grandmother left Batchewana First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to avoid the residential school system, and how for years her mom felt stigmatized by her ancestry.

However in recent years she and her mother have reclaimed their family's Indigenous roots, with both John and Mark enrolling in Indigenous language classes and now heading off to compete at NAIG.

"It's just so unique," Julie Baillie said. "They're going to meet Indigenous people from all over the world and it really broadens horizons. It's such a spiritual and cultural element for them. To see this transformation is incredible and my grandmother would be smiling down from heaven."

"I'm happy to go and represent my grandma and my mom," added John Baillie.

Coach pride to be on full display

When the opening ceremony is broadcast live on July 16 it shouldn't be hard to spot Benoit in the Team Ontario delegation.

The coach says he'll be waving his community flag for the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation.

"It's a proud connection," said Benoit. "You know it's going to be OK because you know that there's people there in the same culture, in the same era, going through the same things."