30 displaced after residential fire in Gatineau

Thirty people are displaced after a fire struck a residential building in Gatineau Sunday morning.

Fire ravaged 12-unit building

CBC News ·
Thirty people were displaced after a fire struck a building in Gatineau on July 15, 2018. (Jean-Sébastien/Radio-Canada )

Emergency services received a call around 4:20 a.m. about a fire on 156 Archambault Street.

The blaze, which is now under control, ravaged the 12-unit building, Gatineau police say.  

A man was injured while trying to smash a window to escape the building and a woman was treated for smoke inhalation. 

Archambault Street remains closed to traffic between des Oliviers and Lessard Streets. 

Firefighters are still at the scene to investigate. 

