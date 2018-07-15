30 displaced after residential fire in Gatineau

Thirty people are displaced after a fire struck a residential building in Gatineau Sunday morning.

Emergency services received a call around 4:20 a.m. about a fire on 156 Archambault Street.

The blaze, which is now under control, ravaged the 12-unit building, Gatineau police say.

A man was injured while trying to smash a window to escape the building and a woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

Archambault Street remains closed to traffic between des Oliviers and Lessard Streets.

Firefighters are still at the scene to investigate.