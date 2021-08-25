COVID-19 booster now available for higher risk Ottawa residents
Ottawa Public Health reveals how certain groups can get 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The City of Ottawa has laid out how and when third vaccine doses will work for eligible groups.
A news release issued Wednesday stated people outside care homes, who require a third dose for health reasons, can request a letter from their medical team.
They can then bring that letter to any city clinic if two months have passed since their second dose and they will receive the same brand of vaccine as their second shot.
People in long-term care and certain "highest-risk" retirement homes will be offered third doses at least five months after their second dose.
Ottawa Public Health has also called a news conference for 1 p.m. ET.
The province announced a plan for COVID-19 boosters last week as part of its bolstered response to the fourth wave, and said details would come from individual health units.
The World Health Organization has asked governments to wait to administer the third dose until the end of September so other countries have the chance to vaccinate their residents who have yet to receive a first or second dose.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?