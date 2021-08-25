COVID-19 booster now available for higher risk Ottawa residents

The City of Ottawa has laid out how and when third vaccine doses will work for eligible groups.

A news release issued Wednesday stated people outside care homes, who require a third dose for health reasons, can request a letter from their medical team.

They can then bring that letter to any city clinic if two months have passed since their second dose and they will receive the same brand of vaccine as their second shot.

People in long-term care and certain "highest-risk" retirement homes will be offered third doses at least five months after their second dose.

Ottawa Public Health has also called a news conference for 1 p.m. ET.

The province announced a plan for COVID-19 boosters last week as part of its bolstered response to the fourth wave, and said details would come from individual health units.

The World Health Organization has asked governments to wait to administer the third dose until the end of September so other countries have the chance to vaccinate their residents who have yet to receive a first or second dose.