Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

​​​The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now.

The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday.

Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded.

"Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico and I want to be part of it."

Tissot's previous team, Forge FC, won the CPL championship in the league's first two seasons and was runner-up last year.

Maxim Tissot celebrates Forge FC's CPL championship victory in 2020. (Twitter/Forge FC)

Climbing out of CPL basement

Atletico Ottawa, which had a miserable sophomore season, enters its third season after finishing last in the standings with just five wins in 28 matches.

The Spanish-owned club recently parted ways with its former head coach, Mista, and plans to bring back more local players including fan favorite Carl Haworth, who played with the United Soccer League's Indy Eleven last summer.

Tissot is more than happy with that direction.

"The results haven't been there for two years, but I'd like to correct that this year. We have a nice opportunity," said Tissot.

"I come from the region. It made sense to return. I still have some good years ahead of me. I think it's important to return home."