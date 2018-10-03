Man arrested in Gatineau's 3rd homicide of 2018

Gatineau police have arrested a 21-year-old man in what they're calling the city's third homicide of 2018.

Officers were called to a home on rue du Vigneau around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to a news release.

The injured man was transported to Hull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the accused, Timmy Ménard-Melo, was found near the scene shortly after officers arrived. He was taken to the police station for questioning and is facing unspecified charges in connection to the murder.

Police have not named the victim.