3rd flu death confirmed by Ottawa Public Health

A third flu death in Ottawa this season has been confirmed by the city's public health agency.

The weekly flu report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed the death happened in the last week.

All three deaths have been in people 65-years-old or older.

OPH also reported an additional influenza outbreak in a hospital or public institution.

That raises the total number of outbreaks to 12 since Sept. 1st, the beginning of the flu season.

There have been 264 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Ottawa since the beginning of September, according to the agency.

The OPH say they continue to receive flu vaccine from the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care and that it remains available in physician offices and some pharmacies.