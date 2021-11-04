Why these families spoke up — and shared stories — about racism they've faced

For many Asian-Canadians, the pandemic has led to a surge in racism and hate.

For some, it's also created an opening for conversations about what they've experienced and how it's affected their sense of self and community, in ways they've sometimes never told anyone — even their own families.

CBC Ottawa invited three families from different Asian backgrounds to ask each other about this difficult topic.

A young Russell Chan leans on his mom Su Zhang at the Teddy Bear Picnic at the Governor General’s residence on July 7, 2001. (Submitted by Russell Chan)

Russell and Su, Chinese-Canadians

At 26, Russell Chan is now the same age as his mom, Su Zhang, when she first came to Canada from China. He says growing up, he didn't always feel comfortable in his own skin. Even recently, he's heard racist comments about Chinese people during the pandemic.

But he says he has come to find pride in being Chinese-Canadian — something his mom echoed in their recent conversation.

"I spent half my life already in Canada and I think this is my country. This is my second home and motherland."

Mansi Sethi as a young girl in an Ottawa schoolyard. She experienced peers making fun of her ethnic food, accent and culture. (Submitted by Mansi Sethi)

Mansi and Naveen, Indo-Canadians

For 18-year-old Mansi Sethi, one particular incident involving a Grade 4 school lunch stands out as an example of the micro-aggressions she's faced. She told her dad Naveen about the time she was eating aloo paratha, or potato-stuffed bread, when a group of boys took her food and threw it in the garbage.

Naveen seemed taken aback and saddened. Then he said he has no regrets about moving to Canada from Dubai.

"There is no place where racism doesn't exist because we're all human beings, and then everybody has some prejudices," he explained.

His daughter wanted to express her gratitude for that choice.

"I don't thank you guys enough," she said.

Melisa Miharu Kamibayashi-Staples's dad is seen in his 20s likely in Toronto or Hamilton following the war. Kamibayashi-Staples says this photo was likely taken at a work party. (Submitted by Melisa Miharu Kamibayashi-Staples)

Ryan and Melisa, Japanese-Canadians

In the 1940s, Melisa Miharu Kamibayashi-Staples's grandparents had their possessions taken from them and were interned in camps because they were of Japanese origin. As a child, she felt she couldn't tell anyone about that heritage.

"Some of the experiences that I had growing up and being treated like a lesser being — I really hope that never happens to you," she told her 11-year-old son Ryan.

He said his attitude toward his heritage has shifted.

"In the past, I was like, I'm not Japanese, I'm Canadian because I was born in Canada. But now, I kind of want to be Japanese."

How to use this video

CBC Ottawa created this interactive video to showcase these three families' experiences and the intimate conversations they shared. Click on a title in the white box to meet one of them and learn their story.

To navigate back to the home screen, use the controls at the bottom of the video. The small circle to the left of the pause button will take you back to the main menu.

We also had each story translated for our audiences who speak Chinese, Hindi and Japanese. Click on the link under each story to read and watch in those languages.