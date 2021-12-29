Thieves make off with 2 truckloads of butter in Trenton, Ont.

Two transport trucks full of butter were stolen from a trucking facility in Trenton, Ont., on Christmas Day, according to provincial police.

Four suspects broke into the facility around 11 p.m. Saturday after being dropped off nearby in a black SUV, according to a release from OPP.

After entering the facility, the suspects stole two transport trucks to take two trailers full of 20,000 kilograms of butter worth $200,000, police said.

The trucks and trailers were located in Toronto on Monday but the butter had been taken out.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.