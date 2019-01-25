3 picks for the weekend

A night in Memphis

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall imagines the last night of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It's the evening of April 3, 1968 and the legendary civil rights leader has returned to his room in a Memphis motel, exhausted from making his stirring and prophetic Mountaintop speech.

He is alone, weary and hungry when a maid brings a cup of coffee to his room.

He shares a conversation with the maid revealing his innermost fears and hopes, as well as the personal cost of waging a campaign of justice.

The award-winning play from the Neptune Theatre in Halifax stars Tristan D. Lalla as King and Letitia Brookes as the mysterious maid, Camae.

Where: GCTC, 1227 Wellington St. W.

When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.. The play runs until Feb. 10.

Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

The Mountaintop imagines the last night of Martin Luther King, Jr. Tristan D. Lalla plays King. 0:55

Beatlemania​ lives!

Paul 'Jonesey' Johanis tuning his guitar at The Record Centre. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

The date was Jan. 30, 1969 when the Beatles decided to go up on the rooftop of their Abbey Road studio for an impromptu concert.

They'd just recorded a string of new material that would be released the next year.

Luckily, their final public performance on that chilly roof was captured on film. The fab four are in top form and deliver a set of spirited melodies as only then can.

To mark the 50th anniversary of that concert, local musician and self-styled Beatles historian Paul (Jonesey) Johanis has rounded up a group of local musicians to recreate the show.

They'll be performing, not on the roof, but among the stacks of vinyl at The Record Centre.

Where: The Record Centre, 1099 Wellington St W.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cost: Pay what you can when they pass the hat at the end of the show.

​Movie music magic

"I believe music is the closest thing to magic we have in the real world."

Those are the words of American composer John Jesensky, who joins forces with the National Arts Centre Orchestra this weekend to cast a magical spell of his own.

The musicians, under the direction of Jesensky, will perform John Williams's beguiling score for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, as the movie is being screened above.

Jesensky says he decided to become a composer after seeing his first Harry Potter movie.

"I felt how magic the music felt," said Jesensky. "How the mood of the movie was captured with the music and I wanted to do that."

Jesensky says the screenings double as conventions for Potterheads as the seats are filled with Hogwart's alumni and the usual assortment of wizards, conjurers and muggles.