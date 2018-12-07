The Hockey Sweater

Roch Carrier's touching Canadian classic gets the musical treatment at the National Arts Centre.

A theatrical return to Carrier's boyhood in the tiny town of Sainte-Justine, Que., where youngsters glide across an outdoor rink proudly sporting the sweaters of their beloved Montreal Canadiens, with a number nine for star player Rocket Richard on the back.

When Carrier, played by Wyatt Moss, is mistakenly sent a despised Toronto Maple Leafs' sweater to replace his worn out jersey, he's ostracized by his team and coach.

Eight young actors play the team, and they really do skate — on roller skates — as they sing, dance and puck handle through the show.

Directed and choreographed by Donna Feore. With news songs by Emil Sher and Jonathan Monro.

Where: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: The play runs until Dec. 23. On Saturday there are performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets for adults run $63.25 to $92.25 each. Children 15 and under are 50% off.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Twin Flames

Husband and wife duo Twin Flames performs inspiring songs about healing, hope and the beauty of nature in three languages — English, Inuktitut and French.

Chelsey June is Algonquin Cree Métis originally from Ottawa, Jaaji is Inuk Mohawk from Nunavik.

Their first meeting is the stuff of romance — while singing around a campfire they found themselves blending their voices in harmony and immediately knew they had found something special.

Chelsey June and Jaaji are Twin Flames. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

They have gone on to raise a family, pursue a busy performing career and collect numerous awards.

Performing in schools and working with Indigenous youth is also an important part of their music making.

"I think our overall message is to keep inspiring people to keep having hope," said June. "To hold on to the notion that things can get better."

Where: Shenkman Arts Centre, 245 Centrum Blvd, Orléans, Ont.

When: Saturday 8 p.m.

Cost: Students $20. Adults $32. Tickets can be purchased here.

The little play that could

Brett and Drew are two urban gay professionals living together in a tiny condo in Toronto. When one of them inherits a historic family home in small-town Ontario, the couple decides to leave the big city and open a B&B. Hilarity ensues.

Bed and Breakfast waswritten by and stars Mark Crawford. Along with co-star Paul Dunn, the two actors inhabit a parade of comic characters — parents, relatives, guests and residents of the small town.

Since debuting at the Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque in 2015, the play has been touring theatres throughout Canada.

Where: GCTC, 1233 Wellington St W.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. The play runs until Dec 22.

Cost: Tickets range from $38 to $54 and can be purchased here.