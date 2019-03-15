Politically-charged theatre, awesome dance moves and a slapstick trip to Hogwarts — those are three of the top arts-and-culture picks this weekend in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Sexual politics

Could it be more topical — a play about gender issues and power politics set in the corridors of Parliament Hill?

In Behaviour, a new play at the Great Canadian Theatre Company, a young political staffer manoeuvres her way through a maze of compromising situations that may or may not cross the line.

Playwright Darrah Teitel investigates the nuanced negotiations taking place everyday between those who wield power and those whose jobs depend on pleasing them.

"We're looking at the places where regular people enter potentially slippery-slope territories." said Sarah Kitz, who plays a senior bureaucrat.

From left to right, Pierre Antoine Lafon Simard, Sarah Kitz and Zoë Sweet star in Behaviour at the GCTC. ( Andrew Alexander)

Kitz says the play does not demonize one side or another, but is more like a road map through the tricky landscape of the #MeToo era.

She expects that Ottawa audiences will especially relate to the characters and their dilemmas.

"They may say, 'That situation looks familiar,'" said Kitz.

Where: GCTC, 300-1227 Wellington St. W., at the corner of Holland Avenue.

When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play runs until March 31.

Cost: Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased here.

All the fun of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels, condensed into 70 minutes — that's what's happening on stage at Algonquin Commons Theatre this Saturday. (Dahlia Katz)

Wild about Harry

It's all the shenanigans, spells, villains and fantastic beasts from the Harry Potter adventures — rolled into 70 minutes of hilarity.

Potted Potter has condensed and sped up the the seven volumes of the J.K. Rowling series into a two-man show that spoofs the young wizard's perilous upbringing.

Scottish actor Scott Hoatson, who plays Harry, says a performance of Potted Potter brings out a parade of fans dressed as their favourite characters — often in costumes that rival what the actors are wearing.

"It's like hanging out with your mates and laughing about your favourite book or movie," Hoatson said. "There are a lot of inside jokes."

Even those who somehow aren't familiar with Rowling's boy wonder, Hoatson added, should have fun taking in the antics.

Where: Algonquin Commons Theatre, 1385 Woodroffe Ave., Building E.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $34.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased here or at the box office.

Dance crew MARVL is one of the many acts who've taken part in previous Hit the Floor dance competitions. (PhotoDesignBCGD.ca)

Boogie on down

Thousands of dancers, funky moves, and more sequins and sparkle than a beauty pageant.

That's a pretty accurate description of Hit the Floor, a dance competition taking place this weekend in Gatineau.

"It's like Disney World for dancers," said director Nicolas Bégin. "Everyone is extremely positive, cheering on the talent they see on the stage."

Inspired by popular TV talent shows such as So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, the weekend competition invites dancers of all styles and ages to lay down their moves in front of seasoned judges.

Expect plenty of b-boys and b-girls in the hip-hop contests — both in the solo and team categories — competing at levels ranging from beginner to semi-professional.

The public can buy a pass to take in the competition or attend a showcase of winners and international talent on Saturday night.