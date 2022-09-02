TUPC eviction hearing adjourned, but St. Brigid's owner cheers condition barring harassment

A judge has granted The United People of Canada (TUPC) 17 more days to prepare for a hearing as the owners of St. Brigid's in Lowertown seek to have the controversial group evicted.

On Friday morning, Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery adjourned the matter until Sept. 19, giving TUPC more time to come up with arguments about why it should be allowed to stay at the property on St. Patrick Street.

In the meantime, Gomery ordered that TUPC members can't harass other tenants throughout the property, can't harass the owners, can't impede parking, can't interfere with bailiffs posting notices, and must allow a company inside to perform maintenance work in a boiler room.

She also ordered that the property owners can't harass TUPC.

Outside court Friday morning after the adjournment, church owner Patrick McDonald told CBC he was "a little bit disappointed that it's been delayed," but was encouraged by the judge's conditions.

"She has said … the water pistol brigade has to stop harassing people," he said, referencing the water guns TUPC has used to spray people — including protesters and journalists — they accused of trespassing.

William Komer, a TUPC director, stands in front of St. Brigid's holding a water gun on Aug. 25, 2022. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

William Komer, one of TUPC's directors, appeared in court on the group's behalf.

He told the judge TUPC had retained lawyer Saron Gebresellassi, though she wasn't able to attend court Friday.

Gebresellassi did file a notice of appearance asking for the matter to be put off until Oct. 31, arguing that TUPC hadn't been given enough notice under the Commercial Tenancies Act.

The act states a tenant must be given at least three days of notice outlining the facts entitling an owner to retake possession of their property. The act also states a landlord is required to provide one day of notice for every 20 miles (32 kilometres) between the location of the court and a tenant's abode.

While the landlords argued Komer and at least one other director were staying at the church, TUPC's lawyer said their "place of abode" is actually the group's headquarters in London, Ont.

Gomery said her reading of the law didn't necessarily align with TUPC's argument, but she was willing to give them the benefit of the doubt in the interest of fairness and giving the group adequate time to prepare.

Court documents filed earlier by the landlord state the deal that would have seen TUPC buy the building near downtown Ottawa collapsed because the group failed to make deposits totalling $100,000.

McDonald's sworn affidavit states TUPC did not make three separate payments toward the purchase of the former St. Brigid's Church when they were due on Aug. 10.

That violated the agreement of purchase and sale for the property and, coupled with the $10,000 the group owes in rent and its failure to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance, entitles the landlord to terminate TUPC's lease, reads the document.

Patrick McDonald, the owner of St. Brigid's in Lowertown, said he was disappointed by the hearing delay but happy with conditions placed on TUPC. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Komer disputed that in court Friday, saying the affidavit contained perjury, which he had reported to police.

He also claimed TUPC had paid its rent.

"All of the money is here available … if they wish to accept it," he said in court.

Justice Gomery suggested he speak with his lawyer.