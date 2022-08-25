TUPC files affidavits about other tenant, issues with bailiff but doesn't address lease termination

The United People of Canada (TUPC) have filed four more affidavits from supporters alleging aggressive behaviour by a neighbour of St. Brigid's, problems with "street people" and issues with the bailiff hired to help evict the controversial group.

None of the documents submitted on Friday, the deadline ordered by Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery, appear to address the central question the judge outlined at TUPC's last court appearance: whether or not the controversial group's lease has been terminated.

William Komer, a director with TUPC, said the organization would not be "commenting on its legal strategy" ahead of its hearing scheduled for Sept. 19.

"The reason that these affidavits were filed will become apparent in due course," he wrote in an email to CBC on Monday.

The deal that would have seen TUPC buy the former church building near downtown Ottawa collapsed because the group failed to make $100,000 in deposits, according to court documents filed earlier by the landlord.

I will have supporting documentation available should I be questioned on those facts during cross-examination. - William Komer, The United People of Canada

That violated the agreement of purchase and sale for the property and, coupled with the $10,000 the group owes in rent and its failure to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance, entitles the landlord to terminate TUPC's lease, reads the document.

Representatives of TUPC claim the group has paid its rent. They are refusing to leave the property.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Deposits due

A sale agreement included in court filings from the landlords — signed electronically by the owners and Komer — shows the property was to be sold for $5.95 million. That came with a series of deposits, starting with $5,000, which were set to increase over time.

The landlord's affidavit alleges TUPC twice asked for deposit dates to be pushed back until the second, third and fourth payments — totalling $100,000 — were all due on Aug. 10.

Komer claims in court documents filed ahead of the first appearance on Sept. 2 that TUPC had gathered $10,000 — enough for a second instalment — shortly before 4 p.m. on the day all four were supposed to be due, but says the group's fundraising efforts were "frustrated" because the landlords hadn't provided them with leases.

Court filings also alleged problems with the condition of the building.

Several vehicles bearing Freedom Convoy-related decals have been parked at St. Brigid's in recent weeks. (Falice Chin/CBC)

He states TUPC asked for a delay until Sept. 1 to raise the other $90,000.

Komer did not get a response, according to the court documents. The next day, the landlord's real estate agent emailed him saying TUPC had defaulted on the purchase and sale agreement and it was dead.

While the property owner's court filings span more than 180 pages and contain a number of exhibits, including the sale agreement and emails from the real estate agent to Komer, TUPC's director's filings don't.

Asked why a copy of the bank drafts for rent payments, proof of insurance or the $100,000 in deposits the group said it's prepared to make weren't included, Komer said his affidavit stands as "proof."

"I will have supporting documentation available should I be questioned on those facts during cross-examination," he wrote in an email.

4 affidavits filed Friday

Two of the affidavits — filed by Chad William Coates and Jason Taylor — mention another tenant of the property and conflicts the group has had with them.

In one, the group's submission claims they had blocked off part of the parking lot to "protect" themselves.

Access to the parking lot is an issue raised by the landlords. Justice Gomery ordered TUPC must not block other tenants from accessing the lot while waiting for the hearing.

William Komer, director of The United People of Canada, listens to questions from reporters outside the former St. Brigid's church property in Ottawa Aug. 25, 2022. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Taylor mentions a man who allegedly displayed "aggression" toward the group. That affidavit goes on to outline "slight problems with some street people around the area," resulting in multiple calls to police, despite Komer previously suggesting the group planned to use the church building as a "24/7 community safe space" where all were welcome.

The other two affidavits were filed by Walter Brian Derksen, also known as "the trucker that never left," and Patrick Sprung, who said he was a contractor hired to install cameras on the property.

In his affidavit, Derksen said the bailiff handed him some court documents and "said presumptuously, 'You are an adult and a member of this organization [TUPC], so do the right thing and deliver these papers to your leader' or words to that effect."

Derksen, who TUPC has posted on social media about hosting an open mic event for, writes that he told the bailiff it was wrong to assume he was affiliated in any way with the group and was "offended" by the interaction.

Sprung said the bailiff kept him from some of the safety equipment he needed to hang cameras high "cause [of] the drug addicts" and trouble downtown, resulting in a loss of $1,000.

More time granted

TUPC successfully pushed for more time to respond to the owners of the heritage building on St. Patrick Street, with Gomery agreeing to adjourn the hearing by 17 days.

In a notice of appearance dated the day before the first appearance, Saron Gebresellassi, TUPC's lawyer, requested the matter be put off, saying she planned to cross-examine witnesses and to submit "compelling audio evidence" of verbal agreements, but those would take time to transcribe.

None of the affidavits filed before the deadline include transcripts. One does reference a voicemail left with the bailiff and said a recording is available.

Komer's court filings also make reference to audio recordings — one where he alleges a verbal agreement with the building owner that rent could be paid on July 15 and another where he claims the owner "seemed to have no problem" with the church's doors being painted red.

His affidavit does mention one other detail of note. It states that on Aug. 31 the group made an offer to settle the eviction matter out of court.

"However ... within 10 minutes of having made the offer, it was rejected by the landlord."

The next court date is scheduled for Sept. 19.