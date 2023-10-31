General ER partially reopens after fire

The emergency room at The Ottawa Hospital General campus is now open to people with less critical injuries who are� transported by ambulance, four days after a transformer fire forced the relocation of dozens of patients and shut power to parts of the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, a hydro vault on the hospital's third floor caught fire while workers were in the process of replacing it.

Although no patients were on the third floor — as the space is devoted to mechanical works — about 100 patients in the floors above were forced by smoke and debris damage to relocate within the building or to other facilities.

Those patients are now returning to their original units.

"We were able to fully relocate one unit [Tuesday], and we will continue this process in the coming days," a hospital spokesperson said in an email.

Although the General campus emergency room has started accepting some patients, the hospital is still advising the general public to head elsewhere.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the General campus remains in a Code Orange, which allows it to divert patients to other emergency departments.