Body found in burning St-Isidore home

Firefighters discovered a body as they fought a house fire east of Ottawa early Tuesday morning.

The first 911 call to the two-storey home on County Road 9 in St-Isidore, in the municipality of The Nation, Ont., came at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

Firefighters are still checking for hot spots. OPP and the fire marshal's office are joining the investigation.

The scene is about 70 kilometres east of Ottawa.