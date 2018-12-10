The Grinch crashes Christmas at Billings Bridge

The Grinch — that furry, green hermit with a heart two sizes too small, the one who tried to ruin Christmas for the Whos down in Whoville — is now out to ruin Christmas at the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

He's taking over Santa's big chair inside the Ottawa mall three times a week.

It's was actually Santa's idea, and he tapped local actor Jean Langlois to play the part of the Grinch.

"I was really honoured because Santa, asking me to play the Grinch? I mean, I was honoured and at the same time I was kind of insulted. Why me? Am I that bad? Is it me? Or is it because I'm a good actor?" Langlois told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Langlois says it takes about an hour and a half just to get the Grinch's face ready. (Denise Fung/CBC)

'Best character I've ever played'

"It's the best character I've ever played, actually. Really. It's the most fun ever, but the most tough ever, also — physically, the whole thing.... It's like an hour and a half just to get the makeup on for the face, and then there's the rest."

I tell [the kids] I'm Santa Claus. And they don't believe me because I have no pants. - The Grinch, a.k.a. Jean Langlois

So how does Langlois tap into all that grumpiness?

"It's Christmastime. You want to get into the mood for this? The best thing? Just find parking, that's all. That's all you need. Just try to get parking anywhere in a shopping mall and this is what you get," he said.

Langlois gets ready to meet some little Whos. (Denise Fung/CBC)

"I tell [the kids] I'm Santa Claus. And they don't believe me because I have no pants. I don't know why, but anyway, I do try to pass for Santa Claus. Some kids give me nice drawings. I eat it. Really, what counts is I've gotta destroy Christmas, and that's what I do."

But does he ever end up really scaring a child?

"Only the babies, but Santa does, too. In my defence here, we get the same problem, both me and him."

If you'd like to visit the Grinch, he'll be at the mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.