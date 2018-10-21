The Fix: Making city bathrooms comfortable for everyone

With the Oct. 22 municipal election just around the corner, CBC Ottawa's All In A Day has been collecting municipal gripes — and seeking solutions.

The show invited eight listeners to share stories about a specific time they've felt let down by the City of Ottawa, from an over-proliferation of potholes to missing sidewalks at bus stops.

Their stories were gathered Oct. 3 at a pop-up community event called The Fix, hosted by CBC Radio's Alan Neal.

Kamal Pandya was one of the speakers at that event — and just wants to pee.

Pandya is genetically female, but is transitioning to male and appears more masculine than feminine. That makes going into a facility with only two bathroom choices difficult.

Kamal Pandya speaks to CBC Radio's Alan Neal during The Fix, a pop-up community event on Oct. 3 designed to come up with ways to fix various municipal issues. (CBC)

"Every city facility in the city of Ottawa has bathrooms that are marked women or men," said Pandya. "If I go to a city facility to work out, I have to deal with so much stress."

It currently appears as if the city wasn't thinking about everyone when it designed its facilities, Pandya said.

However, Pandya said many other cities have made changes to accommodate people who are transgender — and there's no reason Ottawa can't do the same.

"We need to create a neighbourhood where the message isn't constantly sent that 'You never occurred to me,'" Pandya said.

"There are many different ways to be a human."

All In A Day is committed to pursuing solutions to all of the problems that have been identified as part of The Fix.

On Friday, the show heard potential solutions from three council candidates: Cumberland ward's Cameron Rose Jette, Orléans ward's Matthew Luloff, and Innes ward's Donna Leith-Gudbranson.

Here's some of what they had to say. Their answers have been edited for clarity and length.

Cameron Rose Jette

As a trans person myself and also someone who has a disability, accessing public services and having to figure out washroom situations is very difficult for me as well.

I would make sure it was mandatory to have universal washrooms or gender-neutral washrooms in every city-run building. I would also make sure to campaign to have other organizations, other buildings in the city to take that up as well.

I think it benefits everybody, and there are no negative effects of having a universal washroom.

Everybody needs to go to the washroom. And so, we should have access to washrooms, to recreation facilities, to change rooms without having to fear being judged.

Matthew Luloff

I spent five years as a lifeguard at a couple of our facilities in Orléans.

I want people to feel comfortable being able to use our recreation facilities. I understand that when you are going into a change room, everybody feels uncomfortable in those situations. So the more privacy we can offer people, the better.

Even within our existing washrooms, we need to have more privacy.

I agree with Cameron Rose that we need to ensure that people don't stand in front of a binary situation and have to choose one or the other. I think it makes sense to have a universal option. People need to feel comfortable using our facilities, especially our pools and our gyms.

I am also hearing that people would like to see universal washrooms at our bus stations as well. Sometimes our commute can be quite long, especially if you are going from the west end all the way across to the east end.

I think it is important that we are accommodating people of all genders and ensuring they feel comfortable going to the washroom, because not being able to go to the washroom is terribly uncomfortable.

Donna Leith-Gudbranson

I would like to congratulate and applaud Kamal for the use of humour in educating us, because education leads to understanding — and that leads to acceptance.

As councillor, I would really push to ensure that all new facilities have the universal washrooms so that everyone can have access to them.

I would like to point out that Coun. Catherine McKenney has already made sure that at the facilities at city hall, they have changed the single-stall wheelchair facilities to universal washrooms.

We can just change it to washroom. It doesn't have to say anything but that.