Following up on The Fix for potholes, bathrooms, schools and bus stops

For nearly three weeks, CBC's All In A Day brought forward stories of what residents wanted their civic leaders to fix in Ottawa — but now that the election is over, what do those people make of the solutions?

CBC collected municipal grievances at a pop-up event called The Fix. From bad roads to inaccessible bus stops and classrooms that don't account for different learning styles, there were many problems people wanted solved.

The problems were then put to those running for office, who told us how they would resolve them.

This week we reconnected to see what people think of the elected officials who have pledged to solve their problems.

Engineering challenges

Mohammad Ramezani is pursuing a PhD in engineering at Carleton University. He said he's embarrassed by the state of the pavement on the city's streets and thinks the city needs to do more to ensure roads are built better.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli was re-elected in Monday's election. He said the city needs to invest more, but also said he has confidence in the people doing the work.

"Our people who do our roads do them all day long. They know them better than anybody," he said. "Many of the solutions that you find on YouTube or places like that turn out to be great in the model stage, but when you get them on the roads they just don't work."

Ramezani disagrees and said he really believes it's a problem of training and supervision.

"The road failure is not because the asphalt truck coming out of the asphalt plant has problems, the failure is due to the workmanship," he said. "If we continue to build the roads in the same way we built them in the last 30 years we can not expect different results."

Inaccessible bus stops

Sally Thomas, right, shares her concerns about accessible bus stops with All In A Day host Alan Neal at a pop-up event called 'The Fix' on Oct. 3, 2018. (CBC)

Paralympian Sally Thomas told The Fix about her problems with an inaccessible bus stop.

Her re-elected councillor Jean Cloutier offered specific solutions for Thomas's stop, but also had some ideas for the big picture problem.

"I want to get OC Transpo to review the accessibility across the city; all their bus stops and shelters, just like we did when we rebuilt St. Laurent Boulevard," he said on All In A Day.

Thomas said she was impressed with Cloutier's response on the show. She said he also met with her near the stop to talk about the problem. She said she does worry there isn't enough commitment to the issue at the city more broadly.

"I am cautiously optimistic let's say," she said. "I kind of wish he had run for mayor, because with the same mayor in charge I have less hope."

Different styles for different students

Dion 'Stranger' Metcalfe speaks with CBC All In A Day's Alan Neal. (CBC)

Dion "Stranger" Metcalfe was looking to see the school system fixed. He said the system doesn't take into account that students have different learning styles.

Chris Ellis was re-elected as school trustee and when he addressed Metcalfe's concerns he said it was an issue of funding and support.

"To start to address this issue, we need more professional development of staff on special education, more learning support teachers to support classroom teachers," he said.

Metcalfe that is a beginning, but he wants to see classrooms overhauled in design and to consider grouping students by learning style instead of age.

"It's a good start, but my fix is so radical compared to what we have been doing for the last 120 years," he said. "I don't see change coming anytime soon."

Bathrooms that make everyone comfortable

Kamal Pandya wanted solutions on how to make everyone comfortable when using city washrooms. (CBC)

Kamal Pandya told The Fix he has a simple problem. He wants to pee.

Pandya is genetically female, but is transitioning to male and appears more masculine than feminine. That makes going into a facility with only two bathroom choices difficult.

Newly elected city councillor Matthew Luloff said he wants everyone to be comfortable in city facilities.

"I understand that when you are going into a change room, everybody feels uncomfortable in those situations. So the more privacy we can offer people, the better," he said. "Even within our existing washrooms, we need to have more privacy."

Pandya said Luloff's response was encouraging.

"I do feel hopeful that he has some really good ideas and that he is on our side on this issue," he said. "This is really an infrastructure issue. This is an access issue for the City of Ottawa."