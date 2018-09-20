When did the city let you down?

The municipal election on Oct. 22 is all about how you live your life. It comes down to how you get to and from work or school, the water you drink, the recreation centres you visit and even the snow piling up the sidewalks outside your house in the winter.

We want to hear your story

CBC's All in a Day is looking for your stories as part of a special election pop-up event happening on Oct. 3.

When was your life affected by a city service or policy? Tell us: When did Ottawa let you down?



Maybe it's the time your commute by car took four times as long and it made you late for a job interview. Or maybe you've waited with your finger hovered over the keyboard to register for swimming classes, but still can't get your kid into lessons. Or maybe you're on the list for a community housing apartment and stuck in limbo waiting.

Share your story with us by emailing allinaday@cbc.ca before Sept. 25.

We'll choose five to eight storytellers to share their experience with us live on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Ottawa Bagel Shop and Deli at 1321 Wellington Street at 7 p.m.

Then, we will take your issues to city councillors, municipal election candidates and school board officials in the weeks leading up to the election to find out what their FIX would be.