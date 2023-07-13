Ottawa · Photos The Barrhaven tornado in pictures
Residents of Ottawa's Barrhaven suburb got little warning before the sky darkened and a tornado touched down early Thursday afternoon, damaging homes and downing trees.
No reports of serious injuries
CBC News
Helen Feltham, 82, sits outside her homes after it was damaged by a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Here's a look at the aftermath.
A man drags debris from a fallen tree along a sidewalk on Exeter Drive on July 13, 2023, after a tornado passed through the neighbourhood. (Brian Morris/CBC) Debris litters backyards after a tornado touched down in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Nicole Williams/CBC) A man peers out a window of a damaged home after a tornado touched down in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) A damaged car is surrounded by debris after a tornado struck the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Celeste Decaire/CBC) People stand outside damaged homes following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
First responders were quickly on the scene, checking on residents and looking for potential gas leaks.
Ottawa firefighters pass damaged homes following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) An Ottawa police officer walks past debris in the street after a tornado damaged homes in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Emergency crews mark homes where the hydro and gas have been turned off following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Homes left damaged following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Fire officials respond after a tornado struck the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)
Photos and videos show at least one funnel cloud appearing to touch down in Barrhaven shortly after 1 p.m.
A funnel cloud in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (The Canadian Press) Environment Canada confirms that a tornado touched down in Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Stephan Kolotylo)