The Barrhaven tornado in pictures

Residents of Ottawa's Barrhaven suburb got little warning before the sky darkened and a tornado touched down early Thursday afternoon, damaging homes and downing trees. Luckily, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Here's a look at the aftermath.

A man drags debris from a fallen tree along a sidewalk on Exeter Drive on July 13, 2023, after a tornado passed through the neighbourhood. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Debris litters backyards after a tornado touched down in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

A man peers out a window of a damaged home after a tornado touched down in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A damaged car is surrounded by debris after a tornado struck the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

People stand outside damaged homes following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

First responders were quickly on the scene, checking on residents and looking for potential gas leaks.

Ottawa firefighters pass damaged homes following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

An Ottawa police officer walks past debris in the street after a tornado damaged homes in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Emergency crews mark homes where the hydro and gas have been turned off following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Homes left damaged following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Fire officials respond after a tornado struck the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Photos and videos show at least one funnel cloud appearing to touch down in Barrhaven shortly after 1 p.m.

A funnel cloud in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, 2023. (The Canadian Press)