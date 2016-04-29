Sunshine and thunder on tap for Thanksgiving weekend

People will have a lot to be thankful for this coming weekend, but weather might not be one of them.

For those who were planning to chow down their Thanksgiving dinners in the yard with their households or go on a much-anticipated outing to see the fall colours near their home: pick your day and time wisely.

"Saturday looks interesting," said CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black. "Clouds, maybe some sunny breaks early and a possibility of seeing an afternoon shower or thunderstorm."

Saturday is the Ottawa-Gatineau region's warmest day of the long weekend with a high of 21 C in the capital — 16 C by sunrise — and some October humidity, according to Environment Canada.

The overnight low may plummet to 4 C, with the dip starting earlier up the Ottawa Valley.

It'll be cooler on Sunday but "bright," said Black. Temperatures should top out at 14 C in Ottawa and 9 C in Maniwaki.

WATCH | CBC's Ian Black breaks down your Thanksgiving forecast:

Rain, rain, may not go away for Thanksgiving Monday.

"Monday looks cloudy. I've got a chance of showers. Those showers increase Monday night into Tuesday," said Black.

The exception is Maniwaki, where rain shouldn't start until nighttime.

Environment Canada says Monday has a high around 14 C and low of 9 C for the Ottawa area.