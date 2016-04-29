Skip to Main Content
Sunshine and thunder on tap for Thanksgiving weekend
Ottawa

Sunshine and thunder on tap for Thanksgiving weekend

Ottawans will get a little bit of everything weather-wise this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's when you should eat your turkey outside.

Sunday may be your chance to get some fresh air

CBC News ·
A runner passes by on a trail in Ottawa in October. Thanksgiving weekend has a little bit of sun and rain, according to the forecast. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

People will have a lot to be thankful for this coming weekend, but weather might not be one of them.

For those who were planning to chow down their Thanksgiving dinners in the yard with their households or go on a much-anticipated outing to see the fall colours near their home: pick your day and time wisely.

"Saturday looks interesting," said CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black. "Clouds, maybe some sunny breaks early and a possibility of seeing an afternoon shower or thunderstorm."

Saturday is the Ottawa-Gatineau region's warmest day of the long weekend with a high of 21 C in the capital — 16 C by sunrise — and some October humidity, according to Environment Canada.

The overnight low may plummet to 4 C, with the dip starting earlier up the Ottawa Valley.

It'll be cooler on Sunday but "bright," said Black. Temperatures should top out at 14 C in Ottawa and 9 C in Maniwaki.

WATCH | CBC's Ian Black breaks down your Thanksgiving forecast:

What you can expect for your long weekend weather in Ottawa

7 hours ago
0:32
CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black describes what you can expect this Thanksgiving weekend, from sunshine to a possible thunderstorm. 0:32

Rain, rain, may not go away for Thanksgiving Monday.

"Monday looks cloudy. I've got a chance of showers. Those showers increase Monday night into Tuesday," said Black.

The exception is Maniwaki, where rain shouldn't start until nighttime. 

Environment Canada says Monday has a high around 14 C and low of 9 C for the Ottawa area.

With files from Ian Black

