What's open and closed this Thanksgiving weekend in Ottawa

If you're looking to run errands or get out and about on Thanksgiving Monday, but aren't sure what will be open, let this help guide you.

Shopping, food and drink

The Metro grocery store in the Glebe is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

All other Metros and Food Basics are closed. IGA stores in Gatineau are open.

All Sobeys and FreshCo stores across the city will be closed Monday.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open until 10 p.m., while the Isabella Street location is open until 8 p.m. All other Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores are closed.

All Ottawa Beer Store and LCBO locations are closed.

The ByWard Market is open regular hours, but individual businesses have the option to close.

Stores in the Glebe have been allowed to open Thanksgiving Monday since 2016, along with five other statutory holidays throughout the year. Check with individual businesses to see if they are open.

The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Hazeldean Mall, Place d'Orléans, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre are all closed on Monday.

The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call smaller, independent businesses for store hours.

A photographer wearing a mask stands near the statue of Maman outside the National Gallery of Canada, which is open on Thanksgiving Monday. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Galleries and museums

Three museums normally closed on Mondays — the Museum of Nature, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canada Science and Technology Museum — will be open this Monday.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum and Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will also be open.

The Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History are closed on Monday.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and City Hall Art Gallery at Ottawa City Hall are closed.

All other City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Monday.

COVID-19 testing centres

The temporary pop-up COVID-19 assessment centre at McNabb will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Brewer Park Arena assessment centres for both adults and children are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The testing centres on Moodie Drive and at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex are open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. respectively.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Road is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while the North Grenville location in Kemptville is open 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Centretown Community Health Centre, Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, and Somerset West Community Health Centre are all closed.

The COVID-19 test site at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex in Orléans will be open on Monday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa Public Health

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed Monday.

The Site Needle and Syringe Program office at 179 Clarence St., along with supervised consumption services, will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Dental clinics and the baby help line are closed. The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) Information Centre will be closed, but OPH's COVID-19 vaccine booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa City Hall and client service centres are closed.

The city's 311 contact centre is open for any urgent matters. People can call 311, or 613-580-2400, and people with a hearing-related disability can call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Pickup will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road landfill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will still apply on Thanksgiving Day.

There's free underground parking at city hall from Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Transit service

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customer service centres at Place d'Orléans, Lincoln Fields and St. Laurent will be closed.

The transit agency's customer service line (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips by calling 613-244-7272.

Recreation services

Some indoor pools and weight and cardio rooms will be open, but with modified schedules. Please check Ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

Some drop-in fitness and sport activities will go ahead on a modified schedule, but most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled. Check with your facility to confirm.

Library services