Homicide victims shot and killed each other, Ottawa police say
Two men in their 20s shot and killed each other inside a car in east Ottawa the night of Oct. 5, say police. Officers aren't looking for any other suspects.
Paramedics were called to a shooting at the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road in Orléans just before 9 p.m. that night.
Police identified the victims as Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett, 28, and Mohamed Omar Mohamed, 23, both of Ottawa. One died at the scene, the other in hospital.
A third unidentified man was injured and survived.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Ottawa police said they continue to investigate the deaths to find out what led to the gunfire.