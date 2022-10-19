Homicide victims shot and killed each other, Ottawa police say

Two men in their 20s shot and killed each other inside a car in east Ottawa the night of Oct. 5, say Ottawa police. Officers aren't looking for any other suspects.

Paramedics were called to a shooting at the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road in Orléans just before 9 p.m. that night.

Police identified the victims as Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett, 28, and Mohamed Omar Mohamed, 23, both of Ottawa. One died at the scene, the other in hospital.

A third unidentified man was injured and survived.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Ottawa police said they continue to investigate the deaths to find out what led to the gunfire.