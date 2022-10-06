2 men shot and killed in Orléans

Two men in their 20s were shot and killed in east Ottawa Wednesday night.

Paramedics said they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road in Orléans just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Mussa Siddiqui, who owns the nearby restaurant African BBQ House, said he walked over to the Circle K in the same shopping plaza for a hot chocolate, only to re-emerge onto a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot.

Siddiqui said when he stepped outside, he saw a man approaching the Circle K.

"He's like, 'I've been shot, I've been shot,' and he collapses on the floor," Siddiqui said.

The restaurant owner and other witnesses, including a nurse, rushed to the man's aid, Siddiqui said.

As Siddiqui ran back and forth from different stores to fetch items and warn his neighbours that a shooting had happened, he noticed a car parked in the lot — its passenger side door open and windshield wipers running.

"And I noticed a gentleman sitting in the front driver's side with his head up. And I figured at that point that he probably is dead," Siddiqui said.

"As soon as [police] arrived, I told one of the officers ... 'Hey, there's a dead body over there.'"

First responders look at a car in a shopping plaza parking lot on Tomkins Avenue in east Ottawa Oct. 5, 2021. (Radio-Canada)

Victims both from Ottawa

Ottawa police said in a Thursday morning news release that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

They identified the victims as Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett, 28, and Mohamed Omar Mohamed, 23, both of Ottawa.

A third man was injured and has been released from hospital, police said.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating. No arrests have been announced.

Siddiqui called what happened "unsafe" and "unfortunate."

"Things like this shouldn't be happening on our streets," he said.

The scene is about one kilometre north of the Ray Friel Recreation Complex and 18 kilometres from the downtown core.