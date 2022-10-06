Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Orléans: police

One man is dead after a shooting in Orléans, according to police. Two others are injured.

Police asking people to avoid the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road

CBC News ·
Images from Tenth Line Road and Tompkins Avenue show a heavy police presence in the area. (Radio-Canada)

One man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in Orléans, according to police. 

One of the injured people is also seriously hurt, the Ottawa Police Service tweeted. 

Paramedics said they received a call for a shooting in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy police presence 

Earlier in the evening, they said two people were in critical condition, suffering life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking people to "stay away from the area as a precaution and for the safety of the public."

Images from Tenth Line Rd and Tompkins Avenue shows a heavy police presence in the area. 

The Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating. Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact police. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now