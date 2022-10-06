1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Orléans: police
Police asking people to avoid the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road
One man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in Orléans, according to police.
One of the injured people is also seriously hurt, the Ottawa Police Service tweeted.
Paramedics said they received a call for a shooting in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy police presence
Earlier in the evening, they said two people were in critical condition, suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking people to "stay away from the area as a precaution and for the safety of the public."
Images from Tenth Line Rd and Tompkins Avenue shows a heavy police presence in the area.
The Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating. Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact police.
