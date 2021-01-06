Temporary 40-bed unit at Civic hospital opens

The temporary 40-bed unit attached to the emergency department of The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus is now up and running.

The Ottawa Hospital said last fall that the unit, called the offload medicine transition unit, was expected to help alleviate the strain on the city's paramedics, who are routinely stuck for hours transferring patients to hospital staff and keeping them from answering other emergencies.

At times, there isn't a single available ambulance to respond to a 911 call, also known as "level zero."

A look at a patient bed in the temporary unit at the Civic campus. (Submitted by The Ottawa Hospital)

On Wednesday, the hospital said the temporary unit is ready for patient care.

It will also help decrease wait times for patients and help them spend less time in the ER before being admitted, the hospital said.

The unit is in the east parking lot of the Civic, bordering Carling and Melrose avenues.