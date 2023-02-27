Pandemic-era temporary shelters still being used as demand persists

A short-term solution to try to limit overcrowding at the city's homeless shelters during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to continue at least until the end of the summer, according to a city memo, as demand for shelter space remains high.

"Our shelter system is stretched to its limits," Chris Tuck, Ottawa's director of employment and social services, told the Vanier Community Association in a meeting earlier this month.

"As we pivot to the post-pandemic era, unfortunately the rate of homelessness is increasing."

Ottawa is losing its physical distancing centre at the Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel on Nicholas Street at the end of March and its space at Jim Durrell Recreation Centre in April. To accommodate the loss of beds, the city said it will open a temporary homeless shelter at Bernard Grandmaître Arena in Vanier for 74 men until mid-August and one at Heron Community Centre, for 100 people, until the end of April.

Bernard Grandmaître had previously opened as a respite centre before returning to an arena this winter while Heron Community Centre had served as a physical distancing centre, or temporary shelter, earlier in the pandemic.

The Dempsey Community Centre will continue to operate, providing beds for up to 57 women.

In January 2021 four of the city's homeless shelters announced they would be unable to take new additions after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified at their locations. Ottawa's social distancing centres were created to try offset some of the pressure on traditional shelters and respite centres provided somewhere for people experiencing homelessness to spend the day. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Motion seeking end of temporary solutions

On Tuesday, Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr plans to introduce a motion to ask staff to report back with a timeline to move away from the reliance on temporary shelters and help unhoused people find more permanent accommodations.

What was supposed to be a six-month pilot turned into two years. - Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante

Carr's ward has hosted temporary shelters since September 2020, she told the Vanier community meeting. Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante supports the motion.

Plante is concerned about the Vanier Arena remaining a shelter beyond August, after the city used it as a day-only respite centre earlier in the pandemic.

"What was supposed to be a six-month pilot turned into two years," she said.

Plante is also concerned the influx of 74 clients at the arena may bring with it a surge in needle use and doubts the facility, which installs a dorm on the ice pad area, is the right fit for vulnerable people.

"Everybody deserves a roof over their heads no matter what their setbacks. They deserve a key and I just don't feel like this fulfills that," she said.

Chris Greenshields, interim president of the Vanier Community Association, says the community had hoped to use the Bernard Grandmaître Arena this summer for indoor sports or recreation. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Lack of programming in low-income area

Chris Greenshields, interim president of the Vanier Community Association, said the community had hoped to use the arena for indoor basketball this summer, or possibly lacrosse.

The arena is one of the few recreation centres in the low-income neighbourhood and Greenshields said his group had been pushing the city to create some programs for youth and seniors.

"The irony is the city chose this location [as a temporary shelter] because there is no programming," he said.

According to Carr, the city-run shelters have their strong points — they run all day so clients aren't kicked out, they are non-religious and provide lots of supports.

In Alta Vista, the community saw relatively little effect from the unhoused clients, she said. The impact was focused more on the cut to recreation services while community centres were re-purposed.

A tent community near Ottawa's Bayview station is taken apart Dec. 10, 2019. Last year, the city said it dismantled 343 such camps. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

City report coming later in 2023

The city of Ottawa faces a mix of factors that means it needs shelter spaces in the short term. There is an ongoing shortage of affordable housing, Tuck said, and a constant growing need. In the last eight months alone, the federal government said it moved 702 asylum claimants to Ottawa, who often need shelter services for a period of time.

The city is also reckoning with a recent court ruling in Waterloo that said the municipality could not remove an encampment without ensuring there was first sufficient shelter space. Last year alone, Ottawa removed 343 encampments, according to Tuck.

City staff plan to bring a report on medium- and long- term solutions to address homelessness in the second quarter of 2023.

Last year, 4,031 single people used shelters in Ottawa. The average stay was 70 days. In 2019, 4,796 single people used shelters but stayed for less time, an average of 64 days.

This spring and summer, several permanent transitional and supporting housing options are being built — with 107 single-person units slated to open — but they will only capture a fraction of those unhoused.