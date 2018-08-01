Ottawa parents fighting back against teen swarmings in Orléans

Parents in Orléans are banding together to combat swarmings, where teenage boys threaten other youth and steal their clothes, bikes and cell phones.

Nolan Hann, 14, says he was circled by more than a dozen teens on Proven Avenue near Innes Road last month. One teenage boy was swearing, he says, yelling at him to hand over his bike.

"He grabbed me by the neck," said Hann. "It's pretty terrifying."

Hann says he was able to bolt home on his bike and call his mom, but not before seeing adults drive by without stopping to help.

Anik Génier says her son was frantic and crying. She told him to hang up and call police.

Anik Génier, whose son was swarmed by a group of teenage boys in Orléans, says the neighbourhood isn't as safe as it seems. 0:41

"It's scary," she said. "I live in the suburbs. I live in Orléans thinking it's a nice, safe neighbourhood.

"No one did anything. If they were afraid, they didn't have to stop, they could have just called 911."

Génier is one of several neighbourhood parents using a new Facebook group to spread the word about swarmings and encourage witnesses to call police.

Next week, they'll meet with Ottawa Police and the area's city councillor to give officials a better picture of the problem, as police note there has not been a spike in the number of swarmings reported to police.

'It was very intimidating. I was shaking'

Lisa Plante, a mother of two, says she was also the victim of a swarming — in broad daylight in a busy plaza.

"It felt like sexual assault," said Plante about the incident last summer. "It was very derogatory. It was very obscene."

I was trying to look confident and brave but on the inside I was trembling. - Lisa Plante , swarming victim

Plante was inside a restaurant at Innes and Trim roads when she heard a group of teenage boys make a derogatory comment about women. She says she glared at them and told them it wasn't OK to speak like that. The teens then allegedly followed Plante across the plaza and waited for her outside LCBO.

"The second I walked out of the door they were instantly harassing me, yelling obscenities," she said. "They were using language that was shocking to me. That these young boys would even have the courage to do so in broad daylight to a mom, to a middle-aged woman, it was just appalling."

Lisa Plante called police after a group of teens followed her to vehicle at an Orléans plaza and yelled sexual obscenities at her. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Plante says there were five or more teens who looked to be 15 or 16 years old and "had no fear."

"I had never been in a situation like that before," said Plante. "I was very intimidated. I was shaking. I was trying to look confident and brave but on the inside I was trembling."

Being the mother of a young girl, she thought to herself, what if that happened to my daughter or to one of her friends?

"If I was that scared imagine how scared they would be."

Plante says she called police after she drove off, but they didn't send a cruiser because the teens had already left the area.

Cases going unreported

Greg Shore says he's coached many teens who talk about being robbed and "terrorized" in a similar way.

Out of frustration, he helped start a Facebook group called "Let's Make Orléans Safe Again," where parents can share accounts of swarmings.

Many never report the issues to police.

But some parents told CBC News their children have stopped wearing expensive clothing outside or going into stores when they see groups of teens inside.

"Children are terrified to tell their parents," said Shore. "They're terrified to say anything in the community because they fear repercussions when they go to school."

Children are terrified to tell their parents. - Greg Shore, community member

"They fear repercussions when they walk on the street. So they would rather say nothing, deal with the losses of their bicycles, their phones, clothing, as opposed to trying to make a difference."

Shore is now spearheading an effort to create a neighbourhood watch program and flag homes as safe havens for teens to run to if they are swarmed.

Greg Shore is helping spearhead a neighbourhood watch group to prevent swarmings in Orléans after hearing stories online from parents. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

'Certainly it's despicable'

Cumberland ward Coun. Stephen Blais says two residents called him in the past week or so to express their concerns about the issue.

"Certainly it's despicable," said Blais. "Orléans is a very well-off community. There is no need to rob someone for their clothes or for their cell phone or what have you.

"Some of these kids might just need to have that police intervention to kind of set them straight, so hopefully they can go on to be more productive members of society."

Ottawa Police Const. Andrew Worth says there have been some reported swarmings, but not to the extent that's being described online.

"Our issue is reporting. For many reasons, residents are not reporting many issues they are discussing on social media, making a proper response difficult," wrote Worth in a statement to CBC News.

"Without a complete picture of the issues plaguing the community, a proper response may be delayed."