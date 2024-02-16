Teens charged with arson in Sandy Hill fire

Two teenagers have been charged with with arson and several other offences in connection with a fire at a lowrise building in Sandy Hill.

The fire broke out on the morning of Feb. 1 at the building on the corner of Osgoode Street and Sweetland Avenue.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through a floor while trying to bring the flames under control, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release Friday afternoon.

One resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

Police said Friday that the arson unit had charged two youths, ages 19 and 17, in connection with the fire.

The 19-year-old faces three arson-related charges, as well as breaking and entering, and possessing property obtained by crime. He's also been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order, police said.

The 17-year-old has been charged with a pair of arson-related offences. She has also been charged with breaking and entering and possessing property obtained by crime.

"The incident displaced many residents, and the damage caused by the fire is estimated in the millions of dollars," police said.

The fire also forced the nearby école élémentaire publique Francojeunesse to close that day.