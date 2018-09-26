Two teens accused of shooting 15-year-old near South Keys
16-year-old boys facing numerous weapons charges
Two 16-year-old boys are facing numerous weapons charges after a 15-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight near the South Keys Shopping Centre on Saturday.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Bank Street at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa police wrote in a release.
A 15-year-old boy was found with a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The two teens were arrested at the mall.
One is facing 11 charges including discharging a firearm with intent, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a court order.
The other is facing six charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm obtained by crime and possession of a weapon.
Both teens appeared in court on Monday and were held in custody.
Their identities cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.