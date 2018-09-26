Two teens accused of shooting 15-year-old near South Keys

Two 16-year-old boys are facing numerous weapons charges after a 15-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight near the South Keys Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Bank Street at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa police wrote in a release.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The two teens were arrested at the mall.

One is facing 11 charges including discharging a firearm with intent, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a court order.

The other is facing six charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm obtained by crime and possession of a weapon.

Both teens appeared in court on Monday and were held in custody.

Their identities cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.