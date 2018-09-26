Skip to Main Content
Two teens accused of shooting 15-year-old near South Keys

Two 16-year-old boys are facing numerous weapons charges after a 15-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight near the South Keys Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Two teens are facing numerous charges after another teen was shot on Saturday. (CBC)

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Bank Street at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa police wrote in a release.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The two teens were arrested at the mall.

One is facing 11 charges including discharging a firearm with intent, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a court order.

The other is facing six charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm obtained by crime and possession of a weapon.

Both teens appeared in court on Monday and were held in custody.

Their identities cannot be released  under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

