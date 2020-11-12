2 teens charged in Kingston crash that killed rugby player

Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged two teenagers in a crash in October that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Scottie Legg died in the two-vehicle collision on Bayridge Drive in the city's west end on the night of Oct. 21. Eight other teens were injured in the crash, officials said at the time.

In an update Thursday, Kingston Police said the two vehicles involved in the crash were travelling at high speeds in the same direction "when they both lost control and left the roadway."

Of the nine teens in the vehicles, four were seriously hurt because they weren't wearing seatbelts, police said.

'There are no winners'

The two drivers, both 17-year-olds from Kingston, were arrested and charged this week.

Police said they were released from custody but each face 10 charges including criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

It's a gut punch to the community. - Sgt. Steve Koopman, Kingston Police

"We're not looking at simple Highway Traffic Act charges here. These are serious criminal court offences," said Sgt. Steve Koopman.

Koopman said forensic identification and collision reconstruction teams worked extensively to piece together what happened, including gathering evidence from witnesses.

Koopman said none of the four teens suffered life-threatening injuries, but some are "life-altering." He said all four of the seriously injured teens have been released from hospital.

"It's a gut punch to the community. We're looking at youth that have connections to multiple high schools.... It's hit them quite hard," said Koopman. "There are no winners on this.... [It's] going to be a long time I think before healing occurs."

The two accused are scheduled to appear in youth court on Dec. 22 in Kingston.