Teenager air-lifted to hospital after falling off cliff
Ottawa

A teenager has been air-lifted to hospital after falling off a cliff near McLean Park in Arnprior, Ont.

Teenager was transported to CHEO after falling off a cliff near McLean Park in Arnprior, Ont.

A teenager is in critical condition after falling off a six-metre cliff in Arnprior, Ont. (Ottawa Paramedic Service)

Emergency services, along with ORNGE air ambulance, were called to the area near McLean Avenue and McNab Street just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police told CBC Ottawa.

The person had fallen off a six-metre high cliff.

ORNGE air ambulance said the teenager was transported to CHEO in critical condition.

 

 

