Teenager air-lifted to hospital after falling off cliff

A teenager has been air-lifted to hospital after falling off a cliff near McLean Park in Arnprior, Ont.

Emergency services, along with ORNGE air ambulance, were called to the area near McLean Avenue and McNab Street just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police told CBC Ottawa.

The person had fallen off a six-metre high cliff.

ORNGE air ambulance said the teenager was transported to CHEO in critical condition.