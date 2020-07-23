Teenager air-lifted to hospital after falling off cliff
A teenager has been air-lifted to hospital after falling off a cliff near McLean Park in Arnprior, Ont.
Emergency services, along with ORNGE air ambulance, were called to the area near McLean Avenue and McNab Street just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police told CBC Ottawa.
The person had fallen off a six-metre high cliff.
ORNGE air ambulance said the teenager was transported to CHEO in critical condition.