Teenager dead after collision in Clarence-Rockland

A 15-year-old person is dead after a collision in Clarence-Rockland early Saturday evening, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The unidentified passenger sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Russell County OPP did not say how many people were inside the vehicle and provided few other details beyond the fact that the crash happened on Champlain Street in Clarence-Rockland, a city 40 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is the second fatal collision confirmed by OPP in eastern Ontario this weekend, after a driver collided into a home in Shannonville early this morning.