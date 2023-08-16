Content
Teenager in critical condition after being struck by driver north of Barrhaven

A teenager has been critically injured after being struck by a driver north of Barrhaven Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa paramedics say.

Paramedics responded to call shortly before 5 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. (CBC)

A teenager was critically injured after being hit by a driver north of Barrhaven Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa paramedics say.

Paramedics said they received a call for service from the area of Cedarview Road and Cedarhill Drive at 4:49 p.m. regarding a pedestrian hit by a driver.

A teenage victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

In a tweet at about 5:30 p.m., Ottawa police said they closed Cedarview Road in both directions at Cedarhill Drive.

With files from Avanthika Anand

