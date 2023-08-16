Teenager in critical condition after being struck by driver north of Barrhaven
Paramedics responded to call shortly before 5 p.m.
A teenager was critically injured after being hit by a driver north of Barrhaven Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa paramedics say.
Paramedics said they received a call for service from the area of Cedarview Road and Cedarhill Drive at 4:49 p.m. regarding a pedestrian hit by a driver.
A teenage victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
In a tweet at about 5:30 p.m., Ottawa police said they closed Cedarview Road in both directions at Cedarhill Drive.
Traffic alert: Cedarview Road is closed in both directions at Cedarhill Drive due to a collision.<br>Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. <br><br>Alerte-circulation: le ch. Cedarview est fermé dans les deux directions à la prom. Cedarhill suite à une collision.<br>Veuillez… <a href="https://t.co/wqtxP1tNRD">pic.twitter.com/wqtxP1tNRD</a>—@OttawaPolice
With files from Avanthika Anand