Canada-wide warrant issued for teen wanted in Sahur Yare killing

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teenager wanted in last month's killing of a 20-year-old Ottawa woman.

Sahur Yare died after being shot on the evening of Feb. 21 and dropped off at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus by a driver who left the scene.

Sources told CBC that Yare and her boyfriend were riding in a car operated by a driving service when it was apparently shot at.

The bullets struck the car's passenger side while it was near Johnston Road and Pennard Way in the city's Greenboro neighbourhood, sources said.

The driver who dropped Yare and her boyfriend off at the hospital was found not long afterward. Roughly 90 minutes after arriving at the hospital, Yare was pronounced dead.

Teen considered armed and dangerous

Ottawa police said Friday the 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police said the teen had fled from William E. Hay Centre on Hawthorne Road, a residential facility for young males aged 12 to 17 who are in either pre-trial detention or post-trial custody.

The teen, who is from Ottawa, likely has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about Yare's killing can call the Ottawa Police Service's tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.