Teen suffers head injury in Barrhaven collision

Off-duty paramedic able to administer first aid at scene

A 17-year-old boy suffered a head injury following a collision with a vehicle on Longfields Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 12:35 p.m. between Highbury Park Drive and North Harrow Drive.

An off-duty paramedic was able to call emergency services and administer first aid at the scene.

The teenager, whose condition is unknown, was transported to CHEO.

