Teen saved with help of donated defibrillator

A family who lost their son when his heart stopped beating at school says they have mixed emotions after learning a defibrillator donated after his death helped save another child.

Griffin Martin was eight years old when he collapsed and died outside Ottawa's Orleans Wood Elementary School in 2017.

The school didn't have a defibrillator and while it's not known for sure whether it would have saved his life, his family has made it their mission to ensure other families don't have to wonder.

Part of their fundraising helped purchase an automated external defibrillator, or AED, for Avalon Public School — and that device is what helped save the life of a 16-year-old boy last month.

'This person is alive because our son has died'

While Griffin's father Damien Martin said he wanted to feel proud of their work, he admits he's human.

"I couldn't help thinking this person is alive because our son has died," he said.

"I couldn't help asking myself 'Where was Griffin's second chance? Why weren't we able to just get a terrible scare, rather than having to plan a funeral?'"

Griffin Martin died after going into cardiac arrest at Orleans Wood Elementary School in February. (Submitted )

Andrea Martin said the timing of the incident was uncanny because it happened almost two years to the day her son died.

"It was like Griffin was watching out for other children," said Martin who added that one of the hardest things the family did was share their story publicly.

"I can't underscore how difficult that was, and we know that we did it for the right reason now. I do feel a bit vindicated."

Teen collapsed during basketball game

The 16-year-old boy who collapsed at Avalon Public School in east Ottawa on Feb. 22 is still recovering in eastern Ontario's childen's hospital, where he is in stable condition.

He had no pre-existing heart condition and was just minutes into a basketball game when he went into cardiac arrest.

His coach, Chris Waycott, said he and parents immediately called 911 and began CPR.

Chris Waycott says the AED was instrumental in helping save his player's life. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Waycott, who is trained in CPR, sent another parent down the hallway to grab the AED.

"I hate to think of what could have happened if he wasn't in that school that evening, or if that event didn't take place where it did, when it did," Waycott said.

Waycott isn't lost on the fact that without the Martins' hard work, the end result for his player may have been quite different.

Mother extends thanks

CBC News reached out to his family for comment and in a statement released through CHEO, the teen's mother extended her thanks.

"I'm extremely grateful to the school boards for equipping their gyms with defibrillators. I believe it made a difference for my son," she wrote.

"I'm encouraging more public institutions to get defibrillators."

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board decided to put AEDs in all of its schools a week after the Martin family shared their story with CBC.

Andrea and Damien Martin say their mission is complete in Ottawa, but more work needs to be done to get the potentially life-saving devices in schools across Ontario and the country.