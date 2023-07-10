Teen girl in critical condition after rescue from water at Britannia Beach

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after being rescued from the Ottawa River near Britannia Beach, according to emergency services.

Ottawa paramedics said they transported the girl to hospital Sunday evening.

They were on scene around 7:15 p.m. along with Ottawa fire services and police, according to a tweet from police.

Police said they got a call about two people in distress in the water.

The first person was immediately rescued and is safe, the other was found after a search in the water. Emergency services started first aid before the girl was taken to hospital.