Teen clocked at 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue charged with stunt driving

An Ottawa teen earned a stunt driving charge after being clocked at 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue in west Ottawa Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said the 18-year-old, who holds a G2 licence, was caught nabbed between Slack and Fallowfield roads at approximately 11 a.m.

The speed limit along that stretch of road is 80 km/h.

The young driver also had their licence suspended and vehicle seized for seven days.

In a tweet, an Ottawa police traffic account called it an "unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy."