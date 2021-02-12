Teen clocked at 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue charged with stunt driving
18-year-old's licence suspended, vehicle seized
An Ottawa teen earned a stunt driving charge after being clocked at 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue in west Ottawa Thursday morning.
Ottawa police said the 18-year-old, who holds a G2 licence, was caught nabbed between Slack and Fallowfield roads at approximately 11 a.m.
The speed limit along that stretch of road is 80 km/h.
The young driver also had their licence suspended and vehicle seized for seven days.
In a tweet, an Ottawa police traffic account called it an "unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy."
Dear parents of the 18yr old G2 driver clocked at 213km/h along Woodroffe Ave earlier today; your child has proven themselves "just not ready" for the privilege of driving. Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy. <a href="https://t.co/weddKarYfj">pic.twitter.com/weddKarYfj</a>—@OPSTrafficCM