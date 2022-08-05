Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in February shooting death

Ottawa police have charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the Feb. 21 shooting death of Sahur Yare.

The teen, who can't be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in court Friday and was taken into custody.

Yare, who was 20 years old, died after being shot and then dropped off at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus by a driver who left the scene.

At the time, sources told CBC Yare and her boyfriend were riding in a car operated by a driving service when it was apparently shot at.

The bullets struck the car's passenger side while it was near Johnston Road and Pennard Way in the city's Greenboro neighbourhood, sources said.

The driver who dropped Yare and her boyfriend off at the hospital was found not long afterward. Roughly 90 minutes after arriving at the hospital, Yare was pronounced dead.

Teen fled youth detention centre

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the teen on March 25.

The teen had fled from the William E. Hay Centre on Hawthorne Road, a residential facility for young men aged 12 to 17 who are in either pre-trial detention or post-trial custody.

According to police, the teen is from Ottawa.