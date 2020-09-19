Teen stabbed, beaten in Glebe park Friday night

Ottawa police are investigating after a 17-year-old was stabbed in a park in the Glebe Friday night.

Officers were called to Sylvia Holden Park, near Fifth Avenue and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, just before 9 p.m.

A fight had broken out between two groups of youths, according to the Ottawa Police Service. The teenager suffered minor stab wounds and had been beaten by several people.

He was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.