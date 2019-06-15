Teen arrested at Glowfair Festival

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly attempting to disarm a police officer at Glowfair Friday night.

Ottawa police said the incident occurred as they were trying to control a large crowd that had built up on Bank Street around 8:30 p.m.

Due to security concerns, additional police were deployed to support officers at the festival, police said.

Authorities said the crowd started gathering around police, and an officer pulled out their baton.

They said the teenager allegedly tried to disarm the officer, and pepper spray was used by police.

The boy was arrested, and later released with a promise to appear in court.

Charges are pending, police said.