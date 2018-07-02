Teen Tasered after Canada Day fireworks incident in Barrhaven

Ottawa police say they arrested and Tasered a 15-year-old boy during Canada Day celebrations in Clarke Fields Park in Barrhaven.

The boy was allegedly setting off fireworks during the day at the celebration's grounds, according to Ottawa police. Security asked him to leave and he did, but returned at around 9:30 p.m., police said.

An officer Tasered and arrested the boy, Insp. Robert Drummond said Monday.

The teen was later released and no charges were laid.

A group of about 30 other teens were also involved in the incident, he said.

Police could not confirm reports that the other teens were pepper sprayed during the arrest.