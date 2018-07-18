Ottawa Redblacks cut player facing sexual assault charge

The Ottawa Redblacks have released defensive back Teague Sherman after the 30-year-old was charged with sexual assault.

Details of the charges were not included in the short team statement.

"We take any allegation of violence against women very seriously," said the team, adding it would have no further comment.

Sherman played three games with Ottawa this season, but did not suit up for the team's most recent game against Calgary last Thursday.

The Edmonton native played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first four seasons of his six-season CFL career.