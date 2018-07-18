Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Redblacks cut player facing sexual assault charge
New

The Ottawa Redblacks have released defensive back Teague Sherman after he was charged with sexual assault.

Teague Sherman, a 30-year-old defensive back, was in 6th CFL season

CBC News ·
Teague Sherman, left, in pre-season CFL action in Guelph, Ont., on June 7, 2018. Sherman has been charged with sexual assault and has been released by the Ottawa Redblacks. (The Canadian Press/Mark Spowart)

The Ottawa Redblacks have released defensive back Teague Sherman after the 30-year-old was charged with sexual assault. 

Details of the charges were not included in the short team statement.

"We take any allegation of violence against women very seriously," said the team, adding it would have no further comment.

Sherman played three games with Ottawa this season, but did not suit up for the team's most recent game against Calgary last Thursday.

The Edmonton native played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first four seasons of his six-season CFL career.

